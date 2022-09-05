Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and More Stars Dazzle at the Don't Worry Darling Premiere in Venice

Watch : Venice Film Festival Fashion: Tessa Thompson & More

Don't worry darling, this red carpet is swoon-worthy!

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and other A-listers made sure to bring the wow factor to the 2022 Venice Film Festival. In fact, while attending the premiere of Don't Worry Darling on Sept. 5, many of the cast members turned the red carpet into their own personal runway.

Florence, who plays the lead Alice, dazzled in a sparkly black Valentino design. The eye-catching outfit, fresh off the brand's 2022 couture collection, featured billowing puffed sleeves that draped off the shoulder, a floor-length train and corset bodice with short shorts. The actress completed her look with feather-adorned pumps and a statement necklace.

Harry and Olivia were on the same wavelength as they both opted for colorful Gucci get-ups.

Olivia, who directed the thriller and publicly confirmed she and Harry were dating in January 2021 while filming the movie, stunned in a diamond-embellished yellow gown with a floor-length cape and train.