See Photos From Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Magical Disney Date

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visited Disneyland in California this weekend. Want to see the photos? Be our guest and keep scrolling.

Watch: Mila Kunis Not a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance

Hello, Wisconsin! Er, Disneyland!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a date at the theme park in Anaheim, Calif. over the weekend. Taking to Instagram Sept. 4, the actor, 44, posted a few photos of him and the actress, 39, at the Happiest Place on Earth and wrote, "Give you one guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer."

Of course, it didn't take followers long to come up with the answer after seeing their sweet snapshots. The photos showed Ashton and Mila encountering some Stormtroopers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and smiling in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. The couple dressed for the occasion with Mila donning a Mickey Mouse baseball cap and T-Shirt and Ashton sporting some Star Wars gear.

It's unclear if Ashton and Mila brought along their kids—daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5—for the outing. The That '70s Show alums don't post pictures of their children on social media to protect their privacy.

Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Beverly Hills Mansion

"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice….My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not," Ashton told Arianna Huffington on a 2017 episode of the Thrive Global podcast. "So, I think they should have the right to choose that. And I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with or do whatever—you know. It's their private life; it's not mine to give away."

One thing is for sure: Fans can't get enough of Ashton and Kutcher's love story, with one follower writing, "Kelso & Jackie will forever be my fave couple!!!" To see photos of their romance from over the years, keep scrolling.

Instagram
They Laugh Off Split Rumors

In June 2019, the couple tackled tabloid speculation that their marriage was over in the most hilarious way possible. 

"I guess it's over... Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting," Ashton jokingly captioned a video of him and Mila posted to his Instagram account. 

In the video, his wife deadpanned, "I felt suffocated." His response? "I was just so overbearing wasn't I?"

Instagram / Dax Shepard
Friendship Goals

Mila and Ashton have been longtime friends with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, which is why they were able to send such a thoughtful Christmas gift for the couple's guest room in 2018.

"What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family," Dax, who starred on Punk'd with Ashton, shared on Instagram. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!"

London Ent / Splash News
V-Day Mix-Up

The Punk'd mastermind seemed to get a taste of his own medicine when he tried to get Mila a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift in 2019 when he noticed she and their kids loved watching a robin that had nested eggs in a tree outside their kitchen window. 

"Ashton got me two little lovebirds," said on Ellen. But when they took the new pets to get cleaned, they learned he had not been given lovebirds, but budgies.

"I love my husband so, so, so, so much and it's the thought that counts and it's such a beautiful thought," Mila said.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers
Guilty Pleasure

Mila was outed as a Bachelor super-fan by Ashton in  2015 after he posted a photo of himself standing next to a TV still of Jared Haibon's face, writing "I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture. @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?"

And the couple even ended up going on the show in 2017, making a memorable appearance during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette

In 2018, Ashton finally came face-to-face with his Bachelor doppelganger when he and Mila met Jared and Ashley Iaconetti at a charity event. 

"In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces," Haibon captioned a couple of the two couples meeting for the first time. "In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends."

AKM-GSI
A Family of Four

Mila gave birth to the couple's second child, a son named Dimitri, on Nov. 30, 2016. (Ashton accidentally revealed they were having a boy during an interview months earlier.) 

And the Bad Moms star would later gush about Wyatt taking on the big sister role, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "My daughter is very sweet to him. She's actually really nice. There are times where she's like an a-hole but more times than not she's actually really kind and really generous."

AKM-GSI
Welcome Wyatt!

In October 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

And Ashton being Ashton, he decided to have some fun with their baby's announcement anad the first photo of Wyatt, he posted a slew of pics to a guessing game posted to his Aplus.com site.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world," he wrote. "May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy. Can you guess which one is ours, or does it really matter? All babies are cute."

Jackson Lee / Splash News
They're Married!

The couple wed over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015, officially becoming husband and wife in a private ceremony. They exchanged vows at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, Calif., right at sunset in front of close family and friends, with an insider spilling that the bride wore a "strapless dress with her hair pulled back" and the couple's daughter Wyatt also donned a white dress.

And the newlyweds decided to embark on the most low-key honeymoon ever, taking an RV trip up the California coast with their then-9-month-old Wyatt, with eyewitnesses saying the couple packed on the PDA and were super-friendly to the locals. Mila later recalled the "absurb" honeymoon and all of its misadventures during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, including their air conditioner breaking and how they "almost died" after they were directed onto a fireroad. 

Interstar/NPG.com
Baby On Board

The actress bared her adorable growing baby bump as the parents-to-be enjoy a lunch date in 2014.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
They're Pregnant!

In 2014, E! News confirmed that Ashton and Mila were expecting their first child together.

AKM-GSI
They're Engaged

E! News exclusively learned in 2014 that the pair were heading to the altar!

AKM-GSI
Roaming in Rome

The loving couple spent a romantic evening together where they enjoyed a nice meal at Checchino in Trastevere quarter, Rome in 2012.

Keola Media/Dean/Bryan/NPG.com
Sunflowers & Sushi

The couple went on a three-day getaway to the coastal town of Carpinteria in Cali in 2014. They were spotted grabbing a low key sushi lunch at Sushi Teri. Later on, Ashton watched his lady buy sunflowers and blueberries at a roadside fruit stand.

WENN.com
Treats from the Streets

Mila and Ashton brightened up a rainy day in London by purchasing crepes from a local and eating them during their walk home in 2013.

LA DODGERS/JILL WEISLEDER
Family Time

Ashton and Mila went on a double date with her parents at a Dodgers Game in 2012.

X17online.com
Adventurous Love

The world-traveling duo shared a hug as they waited to climb the Great Wall of China in Beijing in 2013.

PacificCoastNews.com
Match Mates in New York

The adorable couple wore matching Chicago Bears shirts and could be seen walking arm in arm and smiling in 2012.

LOTE / Splash News
Cheers

The couple got some grub in Jerez De La Frontera in Spain on holiday for the Moto GP Races.

VM/CPR/Dino/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
His Other Half

Mila visited her boyfriend while he was working on the set of Two and a Half Men in L.A.

Twitter
Kisses Under the Sun

"Sunset  "

Merino/INFphoto.com
Morning Strolls

The two took their dog for an early morning walk.

ELIOT PRESS/Bauer-Griffin
Smooches in Saint Tropez

The lovebirds shared a kiss during their walk on the beach in France.

