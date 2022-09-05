Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Hawaiian Wedding: Relive Their Love Story

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall recently exchanged vows in front of family and our close friends during a romantic wedding ceremony in Hawaii. Revisit their road to marriage below!

Christina Haack is back on the coast!

But this time, the HGTV star enjoyed a romantic wedding ceremony in Hawaii with husband Joshua Hall, which comes five months after the couple privately tied the knot.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," the Christina on the Coast star captioned her Sept. 4 Instagram. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart."

She concluded, "What an amazing night filled with love."

The newlyweds' whirlwind love story first began in early 2021 and they quickly kicked their romance into high gear by September of that year with an engagement. By April 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that the two officially become husband and wife in a private wedding ceremony.

Now, Christina and Josh are giving fans a glimpse inside their most recent nuptials.

Keep on scrolling to take a look at their breathtaking Hawaiian ceremony and relive their cutest relationship moments.

Instagram
March 2021

Sparks flew while Christina and Josh started spending time together. The couple recreated their March 2021 date a year later.

Instagram
July 2021

While on vacation for Christina's birthday, the couple posed for a photo on the beach and made their relationship Instagram official.

Instagram
August 2021

Months in, Christina had a message for any haters, noting she'll "turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude." As she later put it, "Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."

 

Instagram
September 2021

Engaged! One day after celebrating Josh's birthday, Christina confirmed the couple's romance was anything but a flop. 

Instagram
October 2021

The pair celebrated the spooktacular season with a visit to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

Instagram
December 2021

Just a few months later, they marked their first Christmas together.

christinahaack / Instagram
January 2022

"Building life together and enjoying some alone time," she captioned this sweet pic. "Love you Josh."

Instagram
February 2022

The following month, Christina enjoyed the "Best Valentine's weekend with my Valentine."

Instagram
March 2022

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen," Christina wrote on Instagram just a few days before news of her and Josh's marriage broke. "Never give up."

Anna Kim Photography
September 2022

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," Christina shared on Sept. 4. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

