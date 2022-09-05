Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Hawaiian Wedding: Relive Their Love Story

Watch : Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young Reunite After Sideline Drama

Christina Haack is back on the coast!

But this time, the HGTV star enjoyed a romantic wedding ceremony in Hawaii with husband Joshua Hall, which comes five months after the couple privately tied the knot.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," the Christina on the Coast star captioned her Sept. 4 Instagram. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart."

She concluded, "What an amazing night filled with love."

The newlyweds' whirlwind love story first began in early 2021 and they quickly kicked their romance into high gear by September of that year with an engagement. By April 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that the two officially become husband and wife in a private wedding ceremony.

Now, Christina and Josh are giving fans a glimpse inside their most recent nuptials.