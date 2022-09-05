How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Were in Perfect Harmony at Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are bringing their best to the cinema.
The couple made a showstopping appearance at Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere on Sept. 5.
And the lovebirds looked golden—quite literally—as Olivia stunned in a bright yellow custom Gucci gown that featured a plunging neckline, diamond fringe details and a cape with a ruffled floor-length train.
Of course, Harry brought his own flair to the event, wearing a Gucci navy double-breasted suit with a baby blue button-down that entailed a sharp, elongated collar. Their choice to both wear designs from the fashion powerhouse proved just how in sync they were, even if they arrived separately.
In fact, the couple didn't walk the red carpet together. But they did, however, pose for a group shot with actress Sydney Chandler sandwiched between them. The pair did the same thing on Sept. 4 during a press conference, as they stood at opposite ends of the other cast members.
Olivia and Harry began dating while filming Don't Worry Darling and they went public with their relationship in January 2021.
Harry will play Jack in Olivia's second directorial feature, described as a psychological thriller set in a 1950s company town. Harry leads the film alongside Florence Pugh, who plays his Alice, his on-screen wife. Everything is perfect in their utopia until sinister forces peel back the true nature of their reality.
A synopsis on the film's website reads, "Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?"
The much-talked about film arrives after steamy trailers shocked fans. Olivia said in an interview with Variety that a woman's pleasure will be at the forefront of her movie.
"Female pleasure, the best versions of it that you see nowadays, are in queer films," Wilde told the publication in an Aug. 24 cover story. "Why are we more comfortable with female pleasure when it's two women on film? In hetero sex scenes in film, the focus on men as the recipients of pleasure is almost ubiquitous."
Olivia also told the publication that she's been keeping her relationship with Harry private in an effort to look after their relationship.
"I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena," Olivia said. "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer—who is hardly on social media—recently told Rolling Stone that people closest to him have received online hate, which "obviously doesn't make me feel good."
"It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something," Harry said. "I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."
Olivia—who shares Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 with Jason Sudeikis—further addressed the drama surrounding her private life to Vogue in January 2022.
"But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy," she told the publication. "It doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."