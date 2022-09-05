Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Marries Aubrey Rainey

Somebody notify the pod squad!
Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas is married. The reality star, 28, tied the knot with Aubrey Rainey, 27, at Sapphire Creek Winery and Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio on Sept. 4. The bride announced the news by sharing a photo from their wedding on Instagram and writing, "Officially The Cuevas family."
According to Us Weekly, Aubrey walked down the aisle in an Enzoani gown while Mark donned a white suit jacket along with a matching button-up shirt, bow-tie and black pants. Aubrey told the outlet they wanted to incorporate the colors champagne, black and white into their décor for a "classic modern" look. Guests sat at tables featuring white table cloths, gold chiavari chairs and white blooms, and there was a giant light-up "Cuevas" sign featured on the floor.
The event was certainly a family affair. According to Us Weekly, Mark and Aubrey's sons Ace, 16 months, and Axton, 6 months, served as ring bearers and joined the couple for their first dance. Some of their Love Is Blind family members were there, too—with the outlet reporting that Matt Barnett, who wed Amber Pike on the show, fulfilled the role of groomsman.
And while there may have been some sprinkles, nothing could cast a cloud over their big day.
"The rain didn't do my hair any favors," Aubrey wrote on Instagram, "but our wedding is everything I dreamed and more."
The wedding comes almost two years after Mark proposed to Aubrey, popping the question with a three-carat, emerald cut diamond ring in November 2020. The couple then welcomed Ace in April 2021 followed by Axton in February 2022.
Mark appeared on season one of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February 2020. There, he got engaged to Jessica Batten. However, they didn't tie the knot and Jessica ended their relationship at the altar (she is now engaged to Benjamin McGrath).
After the show, Mark faced allegations of being unfaithful to Jessica during their time together. However, he denied the accusations, with his rep telling People that Mark was "fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica." He was also accused of dating someone else during his subsequent relationship with fellow Love Is Blind alum Lauren "LC" Chamblin, but Mark told E! News they were "never in an exclusive relationship."
In 2021, Netflix aired Love Is Blind: After the Altar, where several of the show's cast members reunited. However, Mark did not make an appearance.
"We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons," Mark wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB."