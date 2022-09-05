Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Marries Aubrey Rainey

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Somebody notify the pod squad!

Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas is married. The reality star, 28, tied the knot with Aubrey Rainey, 27, at Sapphire Creek Winery and Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio on Sept. 4. The bride announced the news by sharing a photo from their wedding on Instagram and writing, "Officially The Cuevas family."

According to Us Weekly, Aubrey walked down the aisle in an Enzoani gown while Mark donned a white suit jacket along with a matching button-up shirt, bow-tie and black pants. Aubrey told the outlet they wanted to incorporate the colors champagne, black and white into their décor for a "classic modern" look. Guests sat at tables featuring white table cloths, gold chiavari chairs and white blooms, and there was a giant light-up "Cuevas" sign featured on the floor.

The event was certainly a family affair. According to Us Weekly, Mark and Aubrey's sons Ace, 16 months, and Axton, 6 months, served as ring bearers and joined the couple for their first dance. Some of their Love Is Blind family members were there, too—with the outlet reporting that Matt Barnett, who wed Amber Pike on the show, fulfilled the role of groomsman.