How Euphoria's Maude Apatow Really Feels About Being Labeled a "Nepotism Baby"

Maude Apatow wants you to know she's more than just a celebrity kid.
The Euphoria star, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, said she's well-aware that the internet has dubbed her a "nepotism baby." In an interview with Net-a-Porter published on Sept. 5, the 24-year-old candidly opened up about the label she's been given.
"At first, I was sad," Maude admitted. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."
She continued, "It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."
Maude, who is set to star and write in a dark comedy with Netflix, also shared the advice she's received from her father that has helped her navigate Hollywood.
"My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what's going to come next," she said. "He always encouraged me to write. You can shoot a movie and really hope it will work, but you don't know how they're gonna edit it. To not have any control of that is scary sometimes, so I try to do other things."
In fact, both of her parents are supportive.
"Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point," she continued. "I'll wait until I'm almost done and then get notes from him. I get annoyed because he'll come up with a better idea, but he's super-helpful. So is my mom."
"I feel like I really need to prove myself," Maude explained about feeling pressured to make her parents proud, "so I work extra hard."
However, she points out that she's her own worst critic.
"I'm always hard on myself," Maude confessed. "Sometimes I get in my head and think, 'Why would anyone want to hear what I have to say?' Then I tell myself, it doesn't matter, it's just entertainment. I try to clear my head of any of those thoughts."
She continued, "You can't constantly judge yourself: it's such a creativity killer."
It is, indeed!
And from her upcoming television projects—Euphoria season three and her new sci-fi series Pantheon—it looks like she's doing just fine!