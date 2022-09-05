Supermodel Adriana Lima Welcomes Baby No. 3

Watch : Victoria's Secret Angels Say Goodbye to Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima is officially a mommy of three.

The former Victoria Secret model announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers and shared the story behind her little one's name: Cyan.

"Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light," she wrote on Sept. 5 alongside a close-up photo of her baby's eye. "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list."

She added, "Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy's eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22."