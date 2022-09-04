Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Aloha wedding bells!

Five months after Christina Haack and Joshua Hall privately wed, the couple exchanged vows in a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," Christina wrote on Instagram on Sep. 4, along with a photo of the couple from the sunset evening. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

In the dreamy pic, Christina, 39, dons a long mermaid-style gown, featuring intricate floral appliqués and a sweeping train of tulle fabric, while Josh, 40, wore a light khaki-colored suit, along with black velvet loafers and a traditional Hawaiian ti leaf lei.

Back in April, a source confirmed to E! News that the HGTV star privately married her boyfriend of one year. Following the nuptials, Josh shared a supportive message on Instagram for his wife after the couple received some negative comments about their union on social media.