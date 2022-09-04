Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

Aloha wedding bells!
Five months after Christina Haack and Joshua Hall privately wed, the couple exchanged vows in a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony.
"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," Christina wrote on Instagram on Sep. 4, along with a photo of the couple from the sunset evening. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."
In the dreamy pic, Christina, 39, dons a long mermaid-style gown, featuring intricate floral appliqués and a sweeping train of tulle fabric, while Josh, 40, wore a light khaki-colored suit, along with black velvet loafers and a traditional Hawaiian ti leaf lei.
Back in April, a source confirmed to E! News that the HGTV star privately married her boyfriend of one year. Following the nuptials, Josh shared a supportive message on Instagram for his wife after the couple received some negative comments about their union on social media.
"This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible," he captioned the April 13 post. "No one or [nothing] will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn't need anyones validation and certainly doesn't let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life."
Josh—who proposed to Christina in the fall of 2021—also issued a reminder to his followers, telling them that social media is not real.
"Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms," he added. "They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved."
The wedding ceremony comes two years after Christina announced her split from husband Ant Anstead.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote to her Instagram followers in September 2020. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Christina and Ant—who has since moved on with Renée Zellweger—tied the knot in 2018 and share 2-year-old son Hudson. Christina is also mom to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 7, who she shares with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.