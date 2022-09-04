Bindi Irwin Honors Dad Steve Irwin, Daughter's "Grandpa Crocodile," on 16th Anniversary of His Death

Sixteen years after the death of Crocodile Hunter star, Bindi Irwin took to social media to share how her father's love lives on through her daughter.

By Ashley Joy Parker Sep 04, 2022 10:23 PMTags
CelebritiesBindi Irwin
Watch: Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Cue all the crocodile tears.

On Sept. 4, the 16th anniversary of the passing of Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter star's daughter Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her dad on social media and revealed his heartwarming new nickname.

"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad," she wrote on Instagram on Sep. 4, referring to her 17-month-daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell. "Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."

Along with the message, the 24-year-old shared a throwback pic of her and her dad in matching headlamps as she proudly holds a baby alligator in her hands.

Just weeks earlier, Bindi shared a heartwarming video of Grace Warrior showing her own love for her maternal grandparents at the Australian Zoo.

"Tears in my eyes as I share this video," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 25, with a clip of the toddler walking up to a mural featuring Steve, his wife Terri Irwin and a koala bear. "We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond

photos
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

Steve died at age 44 in 2006 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray barb while shooting a wildlife documentary. Bindi was 8 at the time, while her brother Robert Irwin was just 2.

instagram

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

All the Armie Hammer Bombshells Explored in House of Hammer

3
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

He posted his own tribute to their dad on Sept. 4, writing, "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive." 

Earlier this year, Bindi shared a different kind of tribute to her late father: a tattoo on her inner forearm of an alligator beside the words "graceful warrior."

instagram

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That's how her name was born," Bindi wrote on Instagram in January. "This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom."

She continued, "Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. [heart emoji] Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork." 

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

All the Armie Hammer Bombshells Explored in House of Hammer

3
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

4

Matt Smith Didn't Need Lines to Standout on House of the Dragon

5

Jordana Brewster's Wedding Honors Fast & Furious & Paul Walker

Latest News

Matt Smith Didn't Need Lines to Standout on House of the Dragon

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

Bindi Irwin Honors Dad Steve Irwin on 16th Anniversary of His Death

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Arrive in Venice Before Her Film Premiere

Jordana Brewster's Wedding Honors Fast & Furious & Paul Walker

Kourtney Kardashian Joins Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

The Weeknd Ends L.A. Concert Early After Losing His Voice