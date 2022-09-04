Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker

See photos from Jordana Brewster's wedding, which paid tribute to Fast & Furious and Paul Walker and was attended by co-stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris as well as Paul's daughter, Meadow.

Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing.

The two have wed after a year-long engagement, her rep confirmed to E! News. On Sept. 3, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. in a ceremony that paid tribute to Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series, which made the actress internationally famous, as well as to her late co-star, Paul Walker.

The event featured a display of cars seen in the movies. Jordana, 42, and Mason, 46, and the bride and groom later drove off in a blue '90s Acura Integra GS-R that her character was seen driving with Paul's in the original 2001 flick, The Fast and the Furious. An image of the actors in their driving scene was placed on the driver's side window.

Paul's daughter Meadow Walker, 23, was among the wedding guests, as were Jordana's Fast & Furious onscreen brother Vin Diesel and fellow co-star Ludacris

"Congratulations to my sister Jordana @jordanabrewster & Mason @gmmorfit," Meadow wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself sitting at the outdoor reception. "The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever." 

photos
Secrets About The Fast and the Furious

Meadow, who has kept in touch with the cast since her father's 2013 death and whose own wedding last year was attended by both Vin and Jordana, also shared a photo of herself with the men, writing, "Family." Ludacris shared the same pic on his page, writing, "My Brother @paulwalker is Smiling Down From Heaven...His Daughter @meadowwalker is EVERYTHING the World Created Her to Be. Legacy Lives On #love."

Jordana wore a white wedding gown that featured a strapless lace corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline and floral appliques, as well as a mermaid-style skirt, paired with a cathedral-length veil. She carried a small bouquet of white roses. The groom wore a black tux. The couple posed for photos with their families.

Jordana announced her engagement to Mason, a businessman, in September 2021, writing on Instagram, "JB soon to be JBM" and showing off a massive diamond ring. The two had first sparked romance rumors in July 2020.

Jordana's wedding to Mason comes more than a year after she divorced film producer Andrew Form, father of their sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6, after 13 years of marriage.

See photos from Jordana and Mason's wedding:

BACKGRID
The Bride and Groom

Jordana and husband Mason Morfit appear at their wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 3, 2022.

BACKGRID
Kiss the Bride

Jordana and Mason kiss in front of their guests.

BACKGRID
Paul Walker Tribute

A photo of Jordana's character driving Paul's in a blue 1994 Acura Integra GS-R in The Fast and the Furious is seen on the driver's side window of the original or a replica of the car at her wedding to Mason.

BACKGRID
Getaway Car

The groom helps his bride into the vehicle.

BACKGRID
Just Married

The bride and groom drive off.

Instagram / Meadow Walker
Vin Diesel, Meadow Walker & Ludacris

The Fast & Furious actors appear with their late co-star Paul Walker's daughter.

BACKGRID
Vin Diesel

The actor is seen at Jordana and Mason's wedding.

Instagram / Meadow Walker
A Seat for Meadow Walker

Paul Walker's daughter shared this pic.

Instagram / Meadow Walker
Meadow Walker

Paul Walker's daughter is all smiles.

Instagram / Frankie Shaw
The Bride & Friends

SMILF actress Frankie Shaw shared this pic from the wedding.

Instagram / Ludacris
Ludaris

The star plays some foosball.

