Kourtney Kardashian Joins Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Just a girl at the rock show.
On Sep. 3, Kourtney Kardashian was on-hand to support her husband Travis Barker as he performed alongside the Foo Fighters to pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.
For the big night, the Kardashians star went for an all out rock ‘n' roll vibe, wearing a cool T-shirt as a mini-dress with Taylor's face on the front, over a black turtleneck with full length gloves. She accessorized the punky look with an oversized black belt adorned with silver grommets, a Balenciaga mini-bag and black knee-high boots.
Kourtney, 43, later shared images on Instagram of the couple backstage, simply captioned with an eagle emoji.
Her sister Khloe Kardashian was quick to comment on the post with three black heart emojis and the message, "There's my rock and roll girl."
During the concert, which took place at London's Wembley Stadium, Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl became visibly emotional several times.
"Ladies and gentleman, tonight, we are gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our band mate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins," he told the audience with his voice wavering. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance, or sing like he could. And for those of those that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."
Taylor died on March 25 during the Foo Fighters' South American tour. A cause of death was not revealed, but drugs were found in the musician's system, according to the Colombian Attorney General's Office. The case remains under investigation.
The A-List rockstar line-up at the tribute concert, including Paul McCartney, Supergrass, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen, Kesha and more.
Also making special appearances were Dave's 16-year-old daughter Violet Maye Grohl, who sang two Jeff Buckley songs and also joined Mark Ronson to perform a cover of "Valerie," and Taylor's 16-year-old son Oliver Shane Hawkins who drummed with the Foo Fighters on the song "My Hero," taking his late father's place.