Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

An emotional Dave Grohl led a star-studded tribute show dedicated to Foo Fighters band mate Taylor Hawkins, while the late drummer's son Oliver Shane Hawkins also joined the group onstage.

An emotional Dave Grohl led a star-studded tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the group's first show since his death.

On Sept. 3, the singer began the live-streamed charity concert by standing onstage with their band mates to welcome the crowd at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, as they chanted, "Taylor, Taylor!"

With his voice wavering, Grohl told them, "Ladies and gentleman, tonight, we are gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our band mate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance, or sing like he could. And for those of those that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

At the show, Foo Fighters performed many of their hits. During their performance of "Times Like These," Dave became overcome with emotion, pausing for a few seconds to wipe away tears and take a few breaths before continuing the song.

For Foo Fighters' performance of their track "My Hero," Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins appeared onstage to drum with the group, taking his late father's place. The 16-year-old musician had also performed the song with the band The Alive during a Fourth of July party in California.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that's going to come up and play with us," Grohl said before welcoming Shane to the stage. "And let me tell you I don't think I've ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he's a member of our family. And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he's going to come up and play with us tonight."

The Hawkins tribute concert in London also featured performances from the frontman's daughter Violet Grohl, as well as the likes of Paul McCartneyGeddy LeeLiam Gallagher, Mark RonsonSupergrass, Travis BarkerQueen's Brian May and Roger Taylor and Van Halen musician and the late Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen.

Hawkins died at age 50 in a hotel room in Colombia on March 25, hours before Foo Fighters were set to play a show. The Colombian Attorney General's Office later said toxicology results showed that he had drugs in his system at the time of his death, but did not reveal the cause of his passing. The case remains under investigation.

