Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

An emotional Dave Grohl led a star-studded tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the group's first show since his death.

On Sept. 3, the singer began the live-streamed charity concert by standing onstage with their band mates to welcome the crowd at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, as they chanted, "Taylor, Taylor!"

With his voice wavering, Grohl told them, "Ladies and gentleman, tonight, we are gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our band mate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance, or sing like he could. And for those of those that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

At the show, Foo Fighters performed many of their hits. During their performance of "Times Like These," Dave became overcome with emotion, pausing for a few seconds to wipe away tears and take a few breaths before continuing the song.