Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Sneak Peek: Watch Meredith Mentor New Interns With "a Lot to Prove"

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents

Meredith Grey has a band of medical misfits on her hands.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming 19th season of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) welcomes Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's new crop of interns with a dramatic reality check.

"Congratulations, you did it," she tells them. "You're here. You will save lives with this equipment…and you will end them."

Well, that's one way to make a first impression.

At the end of season 18, the Grey Sloan intern program was scrapped—so Meredith and the young hopefuls are building from the ground up.

"While getting a second chance here today," Meredith suggests, "we have to prove the doubters wrong."

As Meredith explains, the new intern class assembled at Grey Sloan because they didn't have anywhere else to go. "They only matched here or got kicked out of their residencies," she says. "But I see something in them."

So, who are these bright-eyed interns? Allow them to introduce themselves!