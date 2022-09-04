Harry Potter's Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs Have Another Malfoy Family Reunion

Nine months after Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs reunited for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the onscreen father and son met up in London during Tom's theatre gig.

Bonded beyond the wizarding world.

Jason Isaacs came out to support his former onscreen son Tom Felton as he starred in the West Ed play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants," Jason wrote on Instagram on Sep. 3, along with several photos from his night at the Criterion Theatre in London. "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

He added, "That's a work tan btw. I haven't caught trumphilis."

Among the snaps, Jason, 59, and Tom, 34, posed for a heartwarming selfie, which included the hashtags, #WayBeyondTheWandNow and #MalfoyManner.

The two started together as Draco and Lucius Malfoy of the House of Slytherin in the eight Harry Potter's films from 2001 to 2011. 

Back in December, the two reunited for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, along with franchise's stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort) and more.

In a recent interview with E! News, Tom opened up about what is was like working alongside such a world-class ensemble while on set.

"We certainly learned from the best in the business," Tom, who was just 12 when he joined the cast, told E! News on Sep. 2. "And I don't just mean the quality of their acting. I mean more how they held themselves, how they interacted with each other—how you talk to everyone, really. That was the most important part." 

