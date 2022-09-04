Harry Potter's Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs Have Another Malfoy Family Reunion

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

Bonded beyond the wizarding world.

Jason Isaacs came out to support his former onscreen son Tom Felton as he starred in the West Ed play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants," Jason wrote on Instagram on Sep. 3, along with several photos from his night at the Criterion Theatre in London. "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

He added, "That's a work tan btw. I haven't caught trumphilis."

Among the snaps, Jason, 59, and Tom, 34, posed for a heartwarming selfie, which included the hashtags, #WayBeyondTheWandNow and #MalfoyManner.

The two started together as Draco and Lucius Malfoy of the House of Slytherin in the eight Harry Potter's films from 2001 to 2011.