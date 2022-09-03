Maren Morris' "Lunatic" Shirt Campaign Raises $100K for LGBTQ+ Nonprofits

Clapping back for a cause.
After Fox News' Tucker Carlson described Maren Morris a "lunatic country music person" amid her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean, the "Bones" singer decided to turn the ugly situation into something positive.
On Sep. 2, Maren announced on social media she would be selling T-shirts with the phrase printed on the front. She added that proceeds from sales of the black tees—which also feature the number of the Peer Support & Crisis Hotline for trans youth—will be split between GLAAD's Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.
In less than 24 hours, Maren shared that her initiative helped raise a large amount of money for the organizations.
"Over $100K raised," she shared on Twitter Sep. 3. "Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics."
The beef between Maren, 32 and Brittany, 33, started on Aug. 23 when Jason's wife shared an Instagram Reel of herself applying makeup, with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."
Some people interpreted her remarks as transphobic. Country singer Cassadee Pope responded to her post on her Instagram Story and Twitter, writing, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."
Brittany—who shared two kids with Jason—then fired back, vowing to "always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence."
She added, "Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender [sic]. Until then. Leave children alone!"
That's when Maren, who used to tour with Cassadee, entered the chat, tweeting, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it."
In another post she added, "Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their 'protectiveness of the children."
Day later, Brittany shared her thoughts on the exchange and the ensuing backlash, saying that her words got twisted.
"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she captioned an Aug. 31 Instagram post, adding that she isn't "getting twisted about the twisting of my words."
The next day, Jason—who defended his wife on social media— was dropped by his publicity firm. E! News has reached out the country star for comment but has not heard back.