TikTok Star Tanya Pardazi Dead at 21 After Skydiving Accident

In their own online statement, the police department said they are "investigating after a fatal skydiving incident in the Town of Innisfil." They said, "A woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operating out of a local skydiving club. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased."

E! News has reached out to the police department and Skydive Toronto, both of which did not include names in their statements.

Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto that Pardazi "had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous. Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous." She added that her friend "really lived every second to the fullest. This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."

Kimia Sepanlou, another friend of Pardazi, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram. "I'm at a loss for words (ironic because you were always good at putting what I was thinking into words) but I'll try my best to say my piece," she wrote. "I'm mad. Mad at you for leaving me with no one to call randomly and talk about my crazy coincidences to, but also mad at the world for taking someone as intelligent and kind hearted as you away from us."

She continued, "I'm heartbroken, because we never got to go on our Bali trip together like we always talked about, but also at an eerie ease knowing that you finally got your answer as to what an afterlife looks like. You were one in a million and went out like a one in a million would. You were loved by many. You'll be missed by many. Wait for me on the other side."

Pardazi was also mourned online by fans and the University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading team.

"Forever part of our team and in our hearts," read a post on their Instagram page. "Tanya Pardazi was one in a million."