TikTok Star Tanya Pardazi Dead at 21 After Skydiving Accident

TikTok star Tanya Pardazi was mourned at a funeral and on social media this week following her death from a horrific accident.
The 21-year-old Canadian influencer, also a University of Toronto philosophy student, died on Aug. 27 from injuries suffered from a skydiving jump, during which her parachute deployed too late. She was laid to rest at a memorial service in Richmond Hill, Ontario on Sept. 2.
"What Tanya did during 21 years, I think many people fail to fulfill even in 80 or 90 years," one of the guests said in a eulogy delivered at the funeral, which was streamed online by the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, according to The National Post, which was unable to identify the speaker.
The newspaper reported that most of the participants wore white as they sat before a white casket and watched a montage of photos from Pardazi's life as Sarah McLachlan's "Angel" played in the background. Another speaker later read off a list of 18 things that the TikTok star said she had learned by her 18th birthday, such as, "Don't take yourself so seriously, nothing matters in the grand scheme anyway."
Pardazi fell to her death while completing her first solo dive with Skydive Toronto, her childhood friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto on Aug. 31.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Aug. 29, Skydive Toronto said that on Aug. 27, "a skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation." The company said the skydiver "released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."
The student "was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc," the company said, adding, "The team at Skydive Toronto is currently working with the South Simcoe Police on their investigation."
In their own online statement, the police department said they are "investigating after a fatal skydiving incident in the Town of Innisfil." They said, "A woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operating out of a local skydiving club. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased."
E! News has reached out to the police department and Skydive Toronto, both of which did not include names in their statements.
Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto that Pardazi "had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous. Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous." She added that her friend "really lived every second to the fullest. This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."
Kimia Sepanlou, another friend of Pardazi, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram. "I'm at a loss for words (ironic because you were always good at putting what I was thinking into words) but I'll try my best to say my piece," she wrote. "I'm mad. Mad at you for leaving me with no one to call randomly and talk about my crazy coincidences to, but also mad at the world for taking someone as intelligent and kind hearted as you away from us."
She continued, "I'm heartbroken, because we never got to go on our Bali trip together like we always talked about, but also at an eerie ease knowing that you finally got your answer as to what an afterlife looks like. You were one in a million and went out like a one in a million would. You were loved by many. You'll be missed by many. Wait for me on the other side."
Pardazi was also mourned online by fans and the University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading team.
"Forever part of our team and in our hearts," read a post on their Instagram page. "Tanya Pardazi was one in a million."