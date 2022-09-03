See Ciara, Russell Wilson and Other Stars Who Cheered on Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Watch : Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

On Sept. 2, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were spotted at the U.S. Open, sitting in participant Serena Williams' box in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along with other fans, including a slew of fellow celebs, the couple cheered on the tennis star as she faced off against Ajla Tomljanovic. Ultimately, Serena lost the third-round match, which is likely the final one of her career.

A day later, Ciara tweeted to her longtime friend, "@SerenaWilliams, Thank you for the inspiration you've continually given us all! It has been a blessing to be a part of your incredible journey! The Goat, Icon, Best Competitor, THE Blue Print, and Best Mommy! We love you so much!"

In a Vogue essay published last month, Serena, mom to 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., wrote that she plans to say goodbye to tennis and that she and husband Alexis Ohanian have been trying to have a second child. In her exit interview after her U.S. Open loss, the tennis star told reporters, "I'm ready to like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena."