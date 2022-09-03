Beyoncé's Glam for Her New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Is a Major Throwback to Her "Countdown" Music Video

Serving up a retro cat-eye look in her new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé had fans comparing her glam to the signature style seen in a past music video.

Beyoncé is turning back the clock.

Tiffany & Co. served up some serious Queen Bey nostalgia with the release of its "Lose Yourself in Love" campaign starring the 41-year-old.  

In one of the images, Beyoncé smolders for the camera as she models a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace, created specifically for the campaign. The Grammy winner's retro-glam look, featuring a smoked-out cat-eye liner, quickly drew comparisons to the face she rocked in her 2011 "Countdown" music video from her 4 album. Even the pose used in the campaign mirrored a moment in the clip.

The standout images, which were taken by Mason Poole, are all about "celebrating individuality, love, and universal connection," according to Tiffany & Co. 

A longtime ambassador for the luxury brand, Beyoncé is "honored to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals," she said in a statement to E! News.

Just last year, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z—who share Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5—starred together in Tiffany & Co's campaign for its "About Love" collection. The "Crazy In Love" singer memorably wore the brand's infamous yellow Tiffany Diamond necklace, which weighs about 128.54 carats and has only been previously worn by only a handful of notable celebs including Lady Gaga, and of course, Audrey Hepburn

 

Beyoncé's latest Tiffany's moment comes two months after the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, featuring the single "Break My Soul." 

And there is even more dazzling Beyoncé glam to come. According to Tiffany & Co., a film based on Beyoncé's latest hit song "Summer Renaissance" will be released latest this fall on tiffany.com

 

 

