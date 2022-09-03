Beyoncé's Glam for Her New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Is a Major Throwback to Her "Countdown" Music Video

Watch : Read Beyonce's Sweet Note to "Queen" Madonna

Beyoncé is turning back the clock.

Tiffany & Co. served up some serious Queen Bey nostalgia with the release of its "Lose Yourself in Love" campaign starring the 41-year-old.

In one of the images, Beyoncé smolders for the camera as she models a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace, created specifically for the campaign. The Grammy winner's retro-glam look, featuring a smoked-out cat-eye liner, quickly drew comparisons to the face she rocked in her 2011 "Countdown" music video from her 4 album. Even the pose used in the campaign mirrored a moment in the clip.

The standout images, which were taken by Mason Poole, are all about "celebrating individuality, love, and universal connection," according to Tiffany & Co.

A longtime ambassador for the luxury brand, Beyoncé is "honored to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals," she said in a statement to E! News.