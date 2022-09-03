Celebs React to Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss

Watch : Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

Celebs are rallying around Serena Williams after she played and lost what is likely her final pro tennis match of her career.

On Sept. 2, the athlete, considered the greatest female tennis star of all time, exited the 2022 U.S. Open Sept. 2 after a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, the 46th ranked Australian player. The match took place almost a month after Serena wrote in a Vogue essay that she plans to say goodbye to the sport and continue trying to have a second child.

When asked at a post-game press conference what would it take for her to return to tennis, she said, "I don't know. I'm not thinking about that...Clearly, I'm still capable but it also takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, mother of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 5, added, "Technically in the world, I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking." The 40-year-old later said, "I think that I'm definitely, probably going to be karaoke-ing tomorrow."

