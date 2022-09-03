KVD Beauty 24-Hour Sale: Get the TikTok-Famous Foundation With 96.5K+ Sephora Loves for Just $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The TikTok makeup community has spoken. The KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm is the must-have foundation. Just look up the hashtag #kvdfoundation on TikTok and you'll see more than the standard beauty videos ranting and raving about how great a product is. You'll see looks of shock and even some curse words in disbelief about how effective this foundation really is. I bought this when it first came out and it manages to cover up hyperpigmentation and skin perfections to a point where it just looks like your skin is perfectly clear, no filters needed. The full coverage foundation has buildable coverage with a matte finish that blends in seamlessly with your skin for that "no makeup" makeup look.
The product comes in over 40 shades, catering to a wide variety of skin tones. If it's already one of your favorites, you're in the right place because you can save 50% today only at Sephora, Ulta, and KVD Beauty. That means you can score this for just $20 at Ulta and Sephora or for $10 at KVD Beauty. Hurry up, you only have 24 hours to shop!
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
Get the Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm while you still can at Sephora, Ulta, and KVD Beauty.
And, nope that's not a typo, you can really get this foundation for just $10 at KVD Beauty. If you are a Platinum or Diamond Ulta member, it ships for free with no minimum order value. It has 96.5K+ Sephora "Loves" and 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Check out these beautiful before and after photos featuring KVD Beauty's Good Apple Foundation.
If you are on the fence about shopping, check out these rave reviews from KVD shoppers.
KVD Good Apple Foundation Reviews
A KVD shopper explained, "I loved that this foundation is full coverage and buildable. It's amazing that it does not feel heavy and cakey like other foundations do. My skin still looked like my skin and it did not crack at all. Overall I would highly recommend this foundation!"
Another declared, "I'm obsessed! This foundation is so incredibly lightweight and blends with my skin effortlessly. I've never been a huge fan of foundations because they're always to cakey, can't find the right color, etc - but THIS product is a dream!"
Someone gushed, "This is my holy grail go to every day foundation. I love it. I found my perfect color and have been loving it ever since. I have 1 in use and 2 in backup!! I made sure I'll never be without lol hell I even have 2 of my new concealer too! Good apple of course!! It sits beauty on my skin and I never feel it and it wears great for 9+ hours of hard work."
A fan of the product said, "I've left my old foundation in the dust. I have been using another company's foundation for years and wasn't looking to change. However, I received a sample card of these foundations with another purchase so of course I gave it a try. Went on silky smooth, did not feel heavy, and incredible with covering blemishes and age spots. I went from sample card to ordering my own and won't be going back."
"I really liked how well this foundation blended with my skin and how creamy it felt . Packaging was always very nicely done," a customer reviewed.
"Oily skin works great. I love this. Please never stop making it. It's my main foundation. Easy to apply with the brush. I have oily skin and it still works well even though it is a hydrating formula," someone wrote.
