KVD Beauty 24-Hour Sale: Get the TikTok-Famous Foundation With 96.5K+ Sephora Loves for Just $10

The TikTok makeup community has spoken. The KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm is the must-have foundation. Just look up the hashtag #kvdfoundation on TikTok and you'll see more than the standard beauty videos ranting and raving about how great a product is. You'll see looks of shock and even some curse words in disbelief about how effective this foundation really is. I bought this when it first came out and it manages to cover up hyperpigmentation and skin perfections to a point where it just looks like your skin is perfectly clear, no filters needed. The full coverage foundation has buildable coverage with a matte finish that blends in seamlessly with your skin for that "no makeup" makeup look.

The product comes in over 40 shades, catering to a wide variety of skin tones. If it's already one of your favorites, you're in the right place because you can save 50% today only at Sephora, Ulta, and KVD Beauty. That means you can score this for just $20 at Ulta and Sephora or for $10 at KVD Beauty. Hurry up, you only have 24 hours to shop!