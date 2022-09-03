Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Swift Holds Hands With Model Sydney Ness in New York

Watch : Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Seen on Coffee Date in London

Taylor Swift's brother might be starting a love story of his own.

Austin Swift was spotted holding hands with model Sydney Ness in New York, sparking romance rumors that the two might be an item.

In the photos, Austin and Sydney are seen taking a walk through the Tribeca neighborhood. The pair kept it low-key, wearing casual clothes as they strolled through the area on Sept. 1.

The Braking for Whales actor wore a white button-down, black jeans and brown shoes. Next to him, Sydney kept her blonde hair down and donned a black shirt with gray jeans and white boots. The model has been prepping for New York Fashion Week, according to her Instagram Story, and recently appeared in campaigns for Summer Fridays and D Ô E N.

Neither star has spoken out about the nature of their relationship.

Earlier this year, Austin received a nomination for video of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his contribution to Taylor's music video "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)." Austin produced the video alongside Blake Lively, who directed the project.