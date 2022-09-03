Succession's Jeremy Strong Slams That New Yorker Profile as "Betrayal"

Watch : Anne Hathaway Defends Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

Jeremy Strong is not holding back his true thoughts about that profile.

The Succession star finally addressed a 2021 New Yorker interview that went viral after his friends and Hollywood colleagues criticized how he was portrayed.

"What do I say about it?" Strong told Vanity Fair in an interview published Sept. 2. "It was something that, for me, felt like a pretty profound betrayal of trust."

The December article described Strong's allegedly intense acting method, with co-star Brian Cox saying, "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare."

Now, Strong says, the profile "maybe ultimately said more about the person writing it and their perspective, which is a valid perspective, than it did about who I feel I am and what I'm about."

As for the widespread reaction to the article? "The noise and the fog after it: I think it's something that, I guess, what I care about ultimately is trying to feel as free as possible as an actor," noted the actor behind Kendall Roy. "Part of that is trying to insulate yourself from all of that, and what people might say about you or think about you. You have to free yourself from that."