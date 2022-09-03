Get Ready for Game Day With These 19 Tailgating Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a true football fan or if you're just down for a fun social outing, add tailgate season to your calendar. It's the best time of the year. Play some tailgate games, enjoy your favorite beverages and snacks, and get pumped up for the game ahead. Whether you're hosting a tailgate or just attending one, it's important to be prepared, by that, I mean it's important to shop.
If you feel like you're forgetting something, cut yourself some slack because it happens to the best of us. Check out this roundup of game day must-haves, so you can make the most of your next tailgate.
A Table
GoPong 8 Foot Portable Beer Pong / Tailgate Table- With 4 Dry Erase Markers
Obviously, a table is essential for a tailgate. I'm not reinventing the wheel with that general suggestion. If you do not have tables already, I'm going to suggest getting this one because it's different than the norm. It's a dry erase table, which means you can use markers for games or to decorate for a specific occasion. Plus, it is really easy to transport because it folds up and it has a handle. It comes with four markers.
This table has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Versapong Portable Beer Pong Table/Tailgate Game with Backpack Carry Case and Balls
If you only have a small lot for your tailgate, here's another fun option. This two-part portable beer pong table really comes in clutch, plus it comes with a backpack, so it's easy to transport. You can bring the party anywhere you go. This will really come in handy if you're going from one tailgate to the other.
Camco Deluxe Grilling Table
This table is great for the griller in your group. It's lightweight and comes with a carrying case. It has hooks, a paper towel holder, and plenty of space for grilling essentials.
This table has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Grill
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Outdoor Gas Grill
A reliable grill is a tailgating essential. This one is compact and easy to set up. The leges fold up in seconds and it's easy to transport. It even has a briefcase-style handle. This tabletop grill will take your tailgate to the next level.
A QVC shopper raved, "No complaints about this little grill. It has stood up to heavy tailgating use. It cleans up well also. Excellent for burgers."
A Cooler
Igloo Glide Pro Wheeled Cooler
Never worry about ice melting gain. The Igloo Glide Pro Wheeled Cooler has 5-day ice retention and the ultimate insulation. It has soft-ride wheels for easy transport too.
An Amazon shopper said, "We take these coolers when we drive through the desert. They are huge and hold everything we need to stay cool (ice, water, iced coffee, iced tea) plus snacks." Another reviewed, "Love this cooler, keep drinks cold and ice last longer."
Grilling Tools
Cuisinart 20-Piece Grilling Tool Set With Aluminum Case
This compact, 20-piece set has all your grilling essentials: spatula, tongs, digital temperature fork, basting brush, corn holders, skewers, & grill brush.
This set has 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Food Covers
Fooen Pop-Up Picnic Mesh Food Covers- Set of 6
Tailgate snacks are for the fans, not the bugs. Keep your food pest-free with these mesh tent covers, which have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Cooler Backpack
Beis The Terry Backpack Cooler
If you're on the move from tailgate to tailgate or if you just want to make sure you have a beverage you like on game day, get a cooler backpack from Shay Mitchell's brand Beis. It is insulted, so you can be the MVP of every tailgate. It comes in three cute colors.
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Double-walled Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler for 12 Oz Slim Cans
No one likes warm beer. Keep your drink chilled with the The BrüMate Hopsulator Slim. It is compatible with slim 12 oz. cans, which includes White Claw, Red Bull, Michelob Ultra, Truly, and Bud Light Seltzer. There are 33 colors to choose from and this insulated can cooler has 61,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "Hands down the best can cooler...Yeti can't even touch these!! I was drinking until 3:00 am one night and I left a beer in one of these on my counter and when I woke up at 10:00 am the next morning...whaaaaat...it tasted like I just got it out of the refrigerator.
A Beer Funnel
Farielyn-X Beer Bong Funnel with Valve
Is it even a tailgate without one of these? I don't think so.
Hand Warmers
HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - 24 Pair OF Hand Warmers & 8 Pair Of Toe Warmers
It's easy to be a fan in September and October when the sun is shining and you don't need a jacket. It's those chilly months when tailgating gets tough. You will be the hit of the tailgate if you bring this box of hand warmers and toe warmers. Everyone will thank you. Trust me on that.
These are also great for anyone who has to walk for their commute. They really come through. This set has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cornhole
Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards With 8 Cornhole Bean Bags (3 x 2-feet)
Cornhole is a classic tailgate game, but who wants to lug a heavy, wooden set? This one is portable and perfect for the tailgaters on the go. This set has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Disposable Ponchos
Hagon PRO Disposable Rain Ponchos for Adults (5 Pack)
I'm not telling you to distrust your weather app, but I do think you should always prepared for rain. If you start tailgating early in the morning all season long, you're bound to encounter some surprise rain at some point. Get a pack of disposable ponchos or two and make sure you always have these on hand for your friends.
This set has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Giant Jenga
Giant Tumbling Timber Toy
Take Jenga to the next level with this giant set, which comes with a scorecard. You can even decorate the blocks with your own rules, questions, and dares.
This set has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ladder Toss
Amazon Basics Ladder Toss Outdoor Lawn Game Set with Soft Carrying Case
Ladder toss is another tailgating favorite. This set is easy to set up and it's light to carry in its included carrying case. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Bluetooth Speaker
Miatone Waterproof Outdoor Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers
The music can really change the whole vibe of your tailgate. This affordable speaker has great, crisp sound. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 14,300+ 5-star reviews.
A Hands-Free Bag
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
The Free People Sling Bag is just what you need at a tailgate. It's compact, you don't have to hold it, and it has just enough room for your essentials. It comes in bunch of colors ttoo.
Beis The Koozie Sling
If you talk a lot with your hands and you wish you had a third arm to hold your beer, this koozie sling from Shay Mitchell's Beis is just what you need for your next tailgate.
Chairs
