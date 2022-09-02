See Zendaya Celebrate Her Birthday With Tom Holland, Hunter Schafer and More

Zendaya had a euphoric 26th birthday celebration.
The Dune actress spent her birthday alongside her crew, including boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and her mom Claire Stoermer.
Zendaya looked radiant as she took to New York City streets for a fancy dinner at the restaurant MAMO on Sept. 1.The birthday girl rocked a casual look, wearing a long-sleeve, black trop with denim jeans and black heels. Tom sported a blue plaid shirt at the event, while Hunter opted for a dress with yellow and black swirls.
Besides celebrating in person, Zendaya also received lots of love online.
"I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late)," Zendaya captioned a Sept. 2 instagram post, accompanied by baby photo of her at a pool. "Thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful. Here's to 26!"
Apart from her birthday, Zendaya also has more to look forward to in September. The Euphoria star is nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work in the HBO series, with the ceremony taking place on Sept. 12.
She currently has nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Rue Bennett and for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for her contributions to the songs "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired."
When the news was announced, she became her the youngest two-time acting nominee. Zendaya also became the first Black woman to be nominated for both acting and songwriting in the same year.
"I don't have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you."
Zendaya has a track record of making Awards show history. At the 2020 Emmys, she became the youngest actress to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
"I'm really, really nervous," she said during her acceptance speech, "I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy and all the other women. This is crazy. Thank you HBO and A24 for your support. Thank you to my family and my team. To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria. I'm so lucky and I'm inspired by everything you do."
Let's see what else this September has in store for Zendaya.