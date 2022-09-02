The Last of Us Game Makers Give Honest Opinion About Upcoming HBO Adaptation

Watch : Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Miguel Angel Silvestre

There's no need to worry about HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us—just ask one of the guys who made the video game.

Matthew Gallant, who worked as the original game designer on the 2013 game, was more than impressed with the 46 seconds of footage released in a sizzle reel on Aug. 21.

"It gave me goosebumps to watch the [HBO] trailer, as little footage as that was," Gallant told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 2. "I felt like I was wanting to watch it over and over again, and catch all the little details."

The Last of Us was adapted for television by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who worked as both creative director and writer on the 2013 original game and 2020's The Last of Us Part II.

In the footage, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are in a fight for their lives, attempting to navigate through a post-apocalyptic United States filled with dangerous enemies, of the human and non-human variety.