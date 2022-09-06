American Idol Showrunner Answers All Our Burning Audition Questions

Watch : Will Katy Perry Return to American Idol Next Season?

Eager for that golden ticket on American Idol? Than you better settle in, because we have all the answers to your burning audition questions.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, American Idol showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick shared how the Idol Across America audition process—a live, but virtual meeting with an Idol producer—has upped the singing competition's casting game. And it's safe to say that Megan knows a thing or two about what it takes to be an American Idol success story, as she's been with the show since it's early days.

"I started in 2003, which was season two," she told E! News. "It was a six week job as an associate producer. And then after six weeks, I stayed on."

The rest, as they say, was history.

So, for an insider's perspective on how to make a splash on the long-running series, keep reading for our Q&A with Megan: