The This Is Us Cast's 2nd Act: What's Next for the Stars

Watch : How This Is Us Reignited Chrissy Metz's Love for Music

We're done crying over This Is Us' series finale.

Now, three months after the tear-jerking final episode of the hit NBC drama, we're looking to future, which includes figuring out what the beloved cast is up to next. And, we're happy to report, that the show's stars—Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan—have a lot on the horizon.

Case in point: Two This Is Us alums are focusing on their music careers, two are heading back to TV with new network pilots and another has been spotted on the big screen in a Jordan Peele produced movie.

Although we're still holding out hope that a This Is Us movie happens down the line. And, as the cast exclusively revealed to E! News in December, they're open to the idea too.

While Mandy "would be game," Chris noted that he too "would be on board."