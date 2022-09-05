The This Is Us Cast's 2nd Act: What's Next for the Stars

It's been over three months since This Is Us aired its series finale on NBC. Here is what the stars are up to in the aftermath of the show's conclusion.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 05, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVNBCCelebritiesThis Is UsNBCU
Watch: How This Is Us Reignited Chrissy Metz's Love for Music

We're done crying over This Is Us' series finale.

Now, three months after the tear-jerking final episode of the hit NBC drama, we're looking to future, which includes figuring out what the beloved cast is up to next. And, we're happy to report, that the show's stars—Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan—have a lot on the horizon.

Case in point: Two This Is Us alums are focusing on their music careers, two are heading back to TV with new network pilots and another has been spotted on the big screen in a Jordan Peele produced movie.

Although we're still holding out hope that a This Is Us movie happens down the line. And, as the cast exclusively revealed to E! News in December, they're open to the idea too.

While Mandy "would be game," Chris noted that he too "would be on board."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

As we wait for word on that possible movie, keep reading for everything we know about the This Is Us cast's second act:

Chelsea Lauren/HCA/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore

After giving us a stellar performance as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us' sixth and final season, Mandy Moore is taking a small step back from television. Currently pregnant with her second child, Mandy is focusing on her music career.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia is ditching Jack Pearson's classic flannel ensemble for his next role: a tuxedo-wearing con man in ABC's The Company You Keep. The new drama, expected in early 2023, follows "a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative," according to ABC.

But it's not just The Company You Keep bringing Milo back to the small screen, as he's also set to reprise his Handsome Man character for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season.

Steve Swisher / © 2021 Pinky Promise LLC
Sterling K. Brown

Just because This Is Us is now over, that doesn't mean that we've seen the last of Sterling K. Brown. The actor, who played Randall Pearson on the NBC drama, just returned to the big screen thanks to the blockbuster comedy, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. He's also set to star in the TV adaptation of Esi Edugyan's novel Washington Black.

Garrett Rizan
Chrissy Metz

Much like her on-screen mom Mandy, Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson on all six seasons of This Is Us, is focusing on her music career. (You can take an exclusive peek at her 2022 tour here.)

KC Bailey/Netflix
Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley, who played big three member Kevin Pearson, will be returning to our small screens this holiday season. That's right, Justin is starring in a new romance movie for Netflix, titled The Noel Diary.

He's also set to star in CBS' new drama The Never Game, in which he'll play a lone-wolf survivalist.

Araya Doheny/WireImage
Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan, who played Toby Damon throughout This Is Us' run, has set his sights on a new drama. As listed on his IMDb page, Chris is next starring in The Calling, which follows an NYPD detective who questions humanity after one investigation gets turned upside down.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

Inside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Darling Love Story

3
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

Inside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Darling Love Story

3
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

4

14 Stars Who Have Normal Jobs

5

Jordana Brewster's Wedding Honors Fast & Furious & Paul Walker

Latest News

The This Is Us Cast's 2nd Act: What's Next for the Stars

Exclusive

Christine Quinn Shares Her Secrets To Being a "Boss Bitch"

J.Crew Labor Day Sale: Score T-Shirts, Sweaters & More Starting at $3

Tory Burch Quietly Discounted Tons of Styles for a Private Sale

Exclusive

Everything I Know About Love's Fashion Is Peak Indie Sleaze

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Deals: Save 88% on Kate Spade and More

Exclusive

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Is Open to Having More Kids