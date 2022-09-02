See Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Date on the Beach With “Favorite Person” Blake Horstmann

Watch : Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann have traded in All Store Shore for a date by the shore.

The Love Is Blind alum shared a look into her and Blake's date in Delray Beach, Fla. In a sizzling Sept. 2 Instagram post, Giannina and Blake sat together in the sand with Giannina sans bikini top. She captioned the moment, "my favorite place w/ my favorite person."

Each had previously searched for love on reality TV, with Giannina on Love Is Blind season one and Blake on season 14 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season six. The couple then sparked a romance with one another after crossing paths on Paramount+'s new series All Star Shore.

And since forging a relationship from the competition show, it's safe to say Giannina's feelings have only grown stronger.

"I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Giannina shared in an exclusive July interview with E! News. "I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush."