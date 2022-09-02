Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is throwing it back for the premiere episode of her new talk show. Find out which American Idol judge will sit down with her when The Jennifer Hudson Show debuts.

This is an American Idol reunion. 

For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004.

Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as a surprise, placing behind contestants like John Stevens and George Huff

In the time since, however, she's become an EGOT winner, which was cemented with her Tony win in June. So, we'd say things have worked out just fine.

The premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show also marks Jennifer's 41st birthday, which the show promises will bring "celebratory moments and fun surprises." Maybe Paula Abdul will pop out of a cake!

"The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music," the show teased. "Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions."

The Jennifer Hudson Show is executive produced by former Ellen DeGeneres Show producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent

Ellen, of course, said goodbye to her storied daytime talk show on May 26 after 19 seasons on the air. 

In the first promo for the talk show in July, Jennifer promised, "You're going to get quality, you're going to get honesty, you're going to get all of my heart and don't forget the fun—we're going to have a lot of fun."

We love fun!

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres Sept. 12 in syndication across the country.

