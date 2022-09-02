Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much

This preview is not trash.
The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.
"Look, we both know today was cray," Phoebe starts. "I switched birth control pills—made me loops. And one of the side effects is cussing people out and stealing coffee machines."
"Which," she continues, "Could be kinda cool for seas' three of the podcast. Right? Unhinged Pheebs?"
In a shocking twist of events, typically-stony Jax seems to take the apology well—even a little too well.
"I love unhinged Pheebs," she admits. "What you did out there today was a masterclass in losing it, and then owning it."
Jax then starts walking closer to Phoebe, counting her steps as she goes.
"Did you feel that?" she says, leaning uncomfortably close into Phoebe. "That was seven feet of gratitude that brought me to you." What is going on?
Based off Robinson's 2018 memoir, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay, the series focuses on an outspoken podcast host who must suddenly and rapidly mature because of her brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos)'s political campaign.
Robinson told E! News exclusively that, even after hitting podcast success, she was still working odd-jobs and trying to pay off student debt when she first started her career.
"When Jessica Williams and I started 2 Dope Queens, the podcast came out April 2016, and it shot to the top of iTunes, like worldwide and everything," she said in July. "People were like, 'Oh my god, you've made it. You're killing it. Blah, blah, blah.' And I was like, 'Y'all. Podcasting does not.' Especially during that time, it was not paying a lot."
The Everything's Trash finale premieres Sept. 7 on Freeform, and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.