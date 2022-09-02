Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This preview is not trash.

The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.

"Look, we both know today was cray," Phoebe starts. "I switched birth control pills—made me loops. And one of the side effects is cussing people out and stealing coffee machines."

"Which," she continues, "Could be kinda cool for seas' three of the podcast. Right? Unhinged Pheebs?"