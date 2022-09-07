Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

Watch : Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series

Cheyenne Floyd feels lucky to be alive.

On the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the MTV reality star and her fiancé Zach Davis opened up about a frightening car ride that they will never forget.

"We're just riding and the music was playing," Zach said when recounting the trip. "It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?' It was a green beam on my face."

What came next was the sight of a man holding a gun.

"It was somebody we both knew," Zach said. "He's been here at Chy's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."

While holding back tears, Cheyenne said it is a "miracle" that everyone in the car, including her daughter Ryder, 5, and 15-month-old son Ace, were safe.