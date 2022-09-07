Exclusive

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

In the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé Zach Davis recounted a frightening car ride that put their family in danger.

Cheyenne Floyd feels lucky to be alive.

On the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the MTV reality star and her fiancé Zach Davis opened up about a frightening car ride that they will never forget.

"We're just riding and the music was playing," Zach said when recounting the trip. "It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?' It was a green beam on my face."

What came next was the sight of a man holding a gun.

"It was somebody we both knew," Zach said. "He's been here at Chy's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."

While holding back tears, Cheyenne said it is a "miracle" that everyone in the car, including her daughter Ryder, 5, and 15-month-old son Ace, were safe.

"God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," she said. "I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

Later on in the episode, Cheyenne and Zach headed to a Los Angeles courtroom thinking they would come face-to-face with the alleged shooter, who was not named on the show. Instead, the case was granted a continuance or delay.

"At what point is this going to be over?" Cheyenne asked her mom Margaret. "We are stuck in a constant replay of the worst day of your life. Everything is just a trigger. Everything is a reminder." 

She added, "I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us. It's just not fair. I don't get why we have to go through that. I don't get why the kids have to go through that."

Before the show premiered, Cheyenne teased to E! News that this season of Teen Mom would be more personal than ever before. 

"We're going through our highest moments on this season, but we're also going through the worst time of our lives honestly," she said in August. "We've been really good at sharing our good moments. And now we are sharing some moments that weren't so good. I'm nervous about that. I'm really freaking out."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

