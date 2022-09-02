The MixtapE! Presents Louis Tomlinson, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

Watch : Louis Tomlinson Quizzed on 1D Fame

Louis Tomlinson is headed in the right direction.

On Sept. 1, the former boy bander announced his new solo album Faith In the Future will be released on Nov. 11. To give loyal fans a sneak peak into the project, the 30-year-old released the song "Bigger Than Me," aimed at celebrating personal growth.

"All my experience from being in a band like One Direction, the experience was incredible but doesn't feel that relevant to what I'm doing now," Louis told Official Charts. "I wasn't an individual artist. It took a bit of working out of exactly who I was."