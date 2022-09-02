Jessica Alba Shares Photos From "Not So Baby" Daughters' First Day of High School, Middle School

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba is getting honest about how quickly her kids are growing up.

The L.A.'s Finest actress—who shares daughters Honor, 14, and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren—marveled at how time has flown by when she recently sent her two oldest kids back to school. On Sept. 1, the 41-year-old posted several snaps of Honor and Haven sharing a sisterly moment before heading to their first day of classes, jokingly lamenting at how they weren't so little anymore.

She wrote on Instagram, "my kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby) girls started middle school and high school this week."

The pictures showed Honor, clad in a striped blue T-shirt and denim shorts, towering over Haven as she gave her little sister a hug. Meanwhile, Haven—who coordinated with her sibling in a navy top and jean shorts—held Honor tight in her arms.

To show just how emotional she was about her daughters growing up, Jessica also included a scrunched up face emoji in her caption.