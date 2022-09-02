Tory Burch Quietly Discounted Tons of Styles for a Private Sale

Get your shop on this Labor Day Weekend with these secret deals from Tory Burch.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 02, 2022 7:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLabor Day Sales
E-Comm: E! Insider Shop Image Request: Tory Burch Private Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tory Burch is just one of those iconic brands with items that will never go out of style. Shopping at Tory Burch is an investment in pieces you will keep (and wear) forever and ever. If you love shopping Tory Burch, but your bank account disagrees, I will let you in on a little secret. This is a great time to shop because there are some secret deals. Tory Burch quietly put some bestselling styles on sale.

You can get discounts on bags, belts, sandals, swimsuits, activewear, jeans, boots, and more during the Tory Burch Private Sale. Here are some of the best deals from Tory Burch just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

read
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 88% On Kate Spade, Vince Camuto, Jeffrey Campbell, and More

Tory Burch Shoes on Sale

Tory Burch Jessa Pointy-Toe Loafer

Step up your footwear with these soft, deconstructed loafers adorned with a chain link. A shopper raved, " Very comfortable despite the pointy toe, they don't squeeze your feet. Adequate for casual evenings out! No break in period needed!"

 

$348
$139
Tory Burch

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

Tory Burch Georgia Sandal

Tory Burch has the most comfortable, timeless sandals. These have a square toe and golden hardware. You will want to wear these cushioned insole shoes all day long.

 

$228
$109
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule

These shoes prove that you can be cozy and professional at the same time. These shearling-lined shoes are incredibly comfortable, yet totally office-appropriate.

 

$328
$99
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Bags on Sale

Tory Burch Kira Crochet Convertible Shoulder Bag

This straw bag is such a classic. You will carry this around for decades to come. Plus, you have options with this one. You can wear it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or you can even convert it into a clutch.

$379
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Ella Tall Tote Bag

This logo tote bag is great for commuters. It can easily hold a 15-inch laptop. Plus, it has interior pockets for your small essentials.

$468
$269
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Sunglasses on Sale

Tory Burch Kira Square Sunglasses

Turn up the glamour with these oversized, square-shaped sunglasses.

 

$215
$149
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Recycled Rectangular Sunglasses

These rectangular sunglasses are made from recycled materials with mineral glass lenses. These come in three colorways.

 

$168
$99
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Belts on Sale

Tory Burch 1 Inch Kira Belt

Tory Burch belts are nothing short of iconic. These work with your favorite jeans or cinched over a dress, blazer, or sweater. This one comes in three colorways.

 

$279
$189
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Watches on Sale

Tory Burch Phipps Watch, Luggage Leather/Gold-tone, 29 X 41 MM

This minimalist-style watch is goes with any outfit. A shopper raved, "This elegant time piece will be a stunning addition to any professional work wardrobe!"

$178
$109
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Wallets and Card Holders on Sale

Tory Burch Robinson Printed Card Case

Why have a plain card holder when you can have this fun cherry-decorated one instead? This is just what you need to hold your daily essentials.

 

$78
$39
Tory Burch

Tory Burch T Card Pocket

You can get this Tory Burch card holder in yellow or black.

$78
$49
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Swimsuits on Sale

Tory Burch Printed String Bikini Top and Printed String Bikini Bottom

A triangle string bikini set will always be in style. These pieces come in nine prints, with sizes ranging from XS to XL.

$98
$49
Top
$98
$49
Bottom

Tory Burch Bike Shorts on Sale

Tory Burch High-rise Compression Mélange Bike Short

These high-rise compression biker shorts are incredibly supportive and they're made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that's truly opaque, which means it won't be see-through, even when you squat down to the ground. These come in two colorways.

$108
$49
Tory Burch

Tory Burch High-rise Weightless Bike Short

If you prefer lightweight fabrics, these biker shorts are super breathable, moisture-wicking, and they are incredibly lightweight. These are a perfect choice for extra-hot temperatures and high-impact workouts. These come in three colorways.

$98
$59
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Bracelets on Sale

Tory Burch Serif-T Single Wrap Bracelet

This bold blue bracelet is the fun pop of color your outfit needs.

$88
$59
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Sports Bras on Sale

Tory Burch Printed Scoop-Back Bra

This floral sports bra is so cute that you'll want to wear it as part of your outfit even when you're not working out. It has built-in padding and it's incredibly flattering. It's also incredibly supportive for high-impact workouts.

$98
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Compression Mélange Cross-Back Bra

This is a great sports bra for medium-impact workouts because it is made from moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric that's also incredibly supportive. This bra comes in 5 colorways.

$88
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Tank Tops on Sale

Tory Burch Cropped Tank

This cropped tank is the ideal layering piece. Wear it in the warmer months as a lightweight top or under a sweater for some added warmth in those cooler temperatures. It comes in three colors.

 

$98
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Earrings on Sale

Tory Burch Kira Charm Earring

These earrings are full of charms: a pearl, our beveled Double T, and a brass frog. This work from day to night.

 

$148
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Kira Semiprecious Circle-Stud Earring

These round earrings are just classic Tory Burch. You can wear them every day.

$98
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Sweats on Sale

Tory Burch Heavyweight French Terry Sweatpant

You need these Tory Burch sweats in every color for your off-duty wardrobe. These cozy joggers have a drawstring waist and an incredibly comfortable fi. They come in four colors.

 

$148
$79
Tory Burch

If you're looking for more great deals, check out our Labor Day Sales roundups.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

Yellowstone Fan Favorite Returning for Season 5

4

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

5
Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids

Latest News

Willow Smith Reflects on "Radical" Decision to Shave Her Head

The Last of Us Game Makers Give Honest Opinion About HBO Series

See Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow's Matching Red Carpet Moment

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Handle "External Commentary"

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Exclusive

Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Phoebe Apologizes

See Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Beach Date With Blake Horstmann