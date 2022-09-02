Tiffany Haddish's Attorney Slams "Meritless" Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are denying allegations that claim they groomed two underage children and coerced them into filming sexually explicit skits.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the comedians are being sued by two siblings, referred to as Jane and John Doe, who say they've been "traumatized for life" after participating in sexually graphic videos.

The lawsuit claims the two comedians took advantage of the alleged victims "and stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."

In a statement to NBC News, Haddish's attorney Andrew Brettler said the plaintiff's mother had "been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

Calling the allegations "meritless," Brettler said Haddish had previously shown she "would not be shaken down."

"Now, (the accuser's mother) has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit," Brettler added. "The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."