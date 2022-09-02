Tiffany Haddish's Attorney Slams "Meritless" Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are denying allegations that claim they groomed two underage children and coerced them into filming sexually explicit skits.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the comedians are being sued by two siblings, referred to as Jane and John Doe, who say they've been "traumatized for life" after participating in sexually graphic videos.
The lawsuit claims the two comedians took advantage of the alleged victims "and stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."
In a statement to NBC News, Haddish's attorney Andrew Brettler said the plaintiff's mother had "been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."
Calling the allegations "meritless," Brettler said Haddish had previously shown she "would not be shaken down."
"Now, (the accuser's mother) has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit," Brettler added. "The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
Spears' attorney Debra Opri said in a statement to E! News that her client "isn't going to fall for any shakedown." E! News has reached out to the plaintiff's attorney for comment and hasn't heard back.
In the lawsuit, victim Jane Doe alleged Haddish coached her in giving simulated fellatio for a sandwich video.
For a separate project, victim John Doe said he was told he would be part of a sizzle real for Nickelodeon. In court documents, John said he later stripped "down to his underwear" for a skit titled "Through A Pedophiles Eyes" about a child being left with a man.
In the lawsuit, the victims allege that the molestation video was uploaded and published to the website "Funny or Die" in 2014. They claim the footage was not removed from the internet until May 2021.
"The Plaintiffs were both minors and were incapable of consenting to participate in sexually graphic videos distributed and published via 'Funny or Die's' platform," the lawsuit stated. "There was no parent or guardian present."
While Funny or Die is not named as a defendant in the case, a spokesperson for the platform released a statement to NBC News. "Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content," the message read. "We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence."
The lawsuit alleges that both victims have developed social disorders. They are suing Haddish and Spears for damages and asking for a jury trial.
The Daily Beast was first to report the suit.