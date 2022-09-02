Tiffany Haddish's Attorney Slams "Meritless" Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ attorneys both denied allegations that their clients allegedly groomed and molested underage children.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 02, 2022 6:51 PMTags
LegalControversyCelebritiesTiffany Haddish
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are denying allegations that claim they groomed two underage children and coerced them into filming sexually explicit skits.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the comedians are being sued by two siblings, referred to as Jane and John Doe, who say they've been "traumatized for life" after participating in sexually graphic videos.

The lawsuit claims the two comedians took advantage of the alleged victims "and stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."

In a statement to NBC News, Haddish's attorney Andrew Brettler said the plaintiff's mother had "been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

Calling the allegations "meritless," Brettler said Haddish had previously shown she "would not be shaken down."

"Now, (the accuser's mother) has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit," Brettler added. "The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

photos
Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

Spears' attorney Debra Opri said in a statement to E! News that her client "isn't going to fall for any shakedown." E! News has reached out to the plaintiff's attorney for comment and hasn't heard back. 

In the lawsuit, victim Jane Doe alleged Haddish coached her in giving simulated fellatio for a sandwich video.

For a separate project, victim John Doe said he was told he would be part of a sizzle real for Nickelodeon. In court documents, John said he later stripped "down to his underwear" for a skit titled "Through A Pedophiles Eyes" about a child being left with a man.

In the lawsuit, the victims allege that the molestation video was uploaded and published to the website "Funny or Die" in 2014. They claim the footage was not removed from the internet until May 2021.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

REG GAYNE/NETFLIX

"The Plaintiffs were both minors and were incapable of consenting to participate in sexually graphic videos distributed and published via 'Funny or Die's' platform," the lawsuit stated. "There was no parent or guardian present."

While Funny or Die is not named as a defendant in the case, a spokesperson for the platform released a statement to NBC News. "Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content," the message read. "We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence."

The lawsuit alleges that both victims have developed social disorders. They are suing Haddish and Spears for damages and asking for a jury trial.

The Daily Beast was first to report the suit. 

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

4

Mariah Carey Clarifies Why She Called Meghan Markle a Diva

5
Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning

Latest News

Lea Michele On Playing Fanny Brice in Funny Girl

Tory Burch Quietly Discounted Tons of Styles for a Private Sale

Canadian Hockey Player Eli Palfreyman Dead at 20

Tiffany Haddish's Lawyer Slams "Meritless" Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Kick Off Football Season With Team Pride Jewelry From $9

Don't Miss Timothée Chalamet’s Halter Suit at the Venice Film Festival

Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV