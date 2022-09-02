You Can’t Miss Timothée Chalamet Red Halter Suit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet turned up the heat at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, wearing a custom Haider Ackermann halter suit for the premiere of his new film Bones And All on Sept. 2.

You're going to need a fan or tall glass of water, because Timothée Chalamet just brought the heat to the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Dune actor set the red carpet ablaze in a sexy red metallic halter suit. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

Timothée's jaw-dropping outfit, a custom Haider Ackermann design, entailed tailored pants and a top that loosely draped down in the front with a tie-neck detail. The flowy fabric teased the muscles hiding underneath. However, once he turned around, the real show of skin was on full display.

Black leather boots and matching sunglasses tied the whole look together. 

The 26-year-old wore the all-red ensemble for the Bones And All premiere—his latest film—on Sept. 2. And it was just the day before that the actor proved he was living his best life in the Italian city. He was photographed flashing a wide smile as he enjoyed a Martini Fiero & Tonic during an afternoon outing.

Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

With the 2022 Venice Film Festival still in full swing until Sept. 10, it's only a matter of time before Timothée makes fans swoon with his fashion.

Take a look at his incredible style below and see what other stars have been wearing to the annual event.

