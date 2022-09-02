Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Supports Ozzy at Ozzfest

The Osbournes are back.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.

But there's plenty more to unpack, like Sharon's 70th birthday as well as pregnant Kelly's road to her first baby. And, the series will document recent health concerns, like Ozzy's recent "very major operation," which Sharon revealed June 13.