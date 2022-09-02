Here's Who Will Play Prince William and Kate Middleton in The Crown

Now this is a royal proclamation.
It's finally been revealed who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in season six of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Two actors will portray a young William: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. 19-year-old Meg Ballamy will play Kate.
All three actors are Hollywood newcomers, though both men have experience on the stage—Kampa played the lead in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and 3/4 - The Musical on the West End, while McVey has had stage roles at The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios.
This is Ballamy's first professional role, though she's done some amateur films and theater work. Ballamy and Kampa were discovered after sending in audition tapes after a social media casting call.
Season six of The Crown, which the trio will star in, is set to begin production this fall and will focus on the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Season five, however, is set to hit screens this November, and will focus on the early 1990s—including 1992, a.k.a. the Queen's "annus horribilis," in which three of her children's marriages collapsed, a fire destroyed parts of Windsor Castle and a toe-sucking scandal dishonored the family. Stars have been photographed recreating memorable moments from the decade, including Diana's iconic "revenge dress" and her final public appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997.
The next chapter features a new cast playing the royals, including Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and more. West's own son, Senan West, will play an 11-year-old William.
Ahead of the penultimate series debuting, The Crown is reportedly considering a prequel series that would cover the "pre-World War II era or late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned."
Seasons one through four of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.