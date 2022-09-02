Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons

Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new.
In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home.
"Here's to beautiful new beginnings," Abby wrote alongside the video featuring her sons walking through their new abode. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion."
As for Nick, he was more than happy to provide the home for his family. "You are more than welcome!!," the Wild N' Out star commented on her post. "It's the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!"
Abby's recent post is just the latest proof that their co-parenting dynamic is nothing short of strong. In fact, after Nick announced on Aug. 24 that he and model Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together—and his ninth—Abby shared her light-hearted reaction to Nick's ever-expanding family tree.
(Nick and Brittany are already parents to 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen.)
"Ayeeee! Move over Kardashians," Abby wrote in an Aug. 25 Instagram Story. "Gen ‘C' taking over babyyyy."
Nick also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and 1-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi. In December 2021, Nick revealed that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.
Meanwhile, Abby has also recently revealed she is expecting her third baby as well. Although the model announced her pregnancy in June, she did not disclose who the father of her baby is. Abby has since shared that her due date is in late October.