Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons

Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new.



In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home.



"Here's to beautiful new beginnings," Abby wrote alongside the video featuring her sons walking through their new abode. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion."



As for Nick, he was more than happy to provide the home for his family. "You are more than welcome!!," the Wild N' Out star commented on her post. "It's the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!"



Abby's recent post is just the latest proof that their co-parenting dynamic is nothing short of strong. In fact, after Nick announced on Aug. 24 that he and model Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together—and his ninth—Abby shared her light-hearted reaction to Nick's ever-expanding family tree.