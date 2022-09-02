Mariah Carey Clarifies Why She Called Meghan Markle a Diva

Watch : Meghan Markle Launches Podcast With 1st Guest Serena Williams

For Mariah Carey, being a diva isn't a bad thing.

The "We Belong Together" singer recently joined Meghan Markle for the second episode of her podcast Archetypes, where they discussed what it means to be a diva. During their conversation, Mariah called Meghan a "diva," which took the Duchess of Sussex by surprise. In a new tweet, however, Mariah is clarifying what she actually meant when she referred to Meghan as a diva.

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva,'" she tweeted on Sept. 2. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!! #Archetypes."

In the episode, Meghan initially denied being a diva.

"I think that's really important for people to remember," Meghan said during the Aug. 30 episode, "that there might be this persona, and yes, the ‘diva' thing we can play into."

While she noted that the term is "not something I connect to," Mariah interjected, saying, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan."