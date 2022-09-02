Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning to Brittany Snow

Watch : Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

The drama on Selling the OC is hotter than the California sand.

After Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss fellow cast member Tyler Stanaland in an episode of the Netflix reality series, some viewers accused her of taking things too far with Tyler, who is married to actress Brittany Snow.

However, in an Aug. 31 interview with Us Weekly, Kayla flipped the script and insinuated that Brittany "should be worried about" Kayla and Tyler's Selling Sunset co-star Alex Hall. Throughout the season, Alex and Tyler were seen getting close with one another, with Alex even sitting on Tyler's lap at one point, which Kayla called "very inappropriate."

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Alex revealed she's not shocked by Kayla's antics.

"The only thing that Kayla could do at this point to surprise me is if she got a reality check," Alex said. "I can also assure you that Brittany is not 'worried' about me."