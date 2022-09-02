Selling the OC's Alex Hall Responds to Kayla Cardona's Warning to Brittany Snow

The drama on Selling the OC is hotter than the California sand.
After Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss fellow cast member Tyler Stanaland in an episode of the Netflix reality series, some viewers accused her of taking things too far with Tyler, who is married to actress Brittany Snow.
However, in an Aug. 31 interview with Us Weekly, Kayla flipped the script and insinuated that Brittany "should be worried about" Kayla and Tyler's Selling Sunset co-star Alex Hall. Throughout the season, Alex and Tyler were seen getting close with one another, with Alex even sitting on Tyler's lap at one point, which Kayla called "very inappropriate."
Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Alex revealed she's not shocked by Kayla's antics.
"The only thing that Kayla could do at this point to surprise me is if she got a reality check," Alex said. "I can also assure you that Brittany is not 'worried' about me."
In fact, Alex said she and Brittany, who has starred in movies like Pitch Perfect and Hairspray, have been friendly in recent months.
"Brittany threw a birthday party for Tyler recently that I was invited to, and attended," Alex revealed. "We chatted for a while, however it did not revolve around my friendship with Tyler because, quite frankly, there's no conversation to be had there."
Alex has no issues with the way that her relationship with Tyler has played out on Selling the OC, insisting, "I think our friendship is pretty well portrayed on the show."
As for any hope that Brittany might show up on the second season of Selling the OC to speak for herself, well, probably best not to get your hopes up. In an Aug. 24 interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler said keeping his home life with Brittany private was the "one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."
The first season of Selling the OC is available to stream on Netflix.