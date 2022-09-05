Exclusive

Everything I Know About Love's Fashion Is Indie Sleaze at Its Best (and Worst)

Skinny jeans galore! Hear the Everything I Know About Love cast weigh in on the indie sleaze-esque fashion featured throughout the Peacock series.

Watch: Everything I Know About Love Cast on Characters, 20s & TV Comparisons

Everything I Know About Love isn't just a love letter to friendship—it's also an ode to the very specific time period it's set in: 2012.

The Peacock series based on Dolly Alderton's bestselling memoir of the same name follows childhood BFFs Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley) as they move into their first London flat with their two college pals, Nell (Marli Siu) and Amara (Aliyah Odoffin). Together, they navigate bad dates, career woes, heartaches and humiliations—all while rocking the very best (and worst!) fashions the 2010s gave us.

One of the biggest aesthetics of the time was "indie sleaze," a fashion era defined by skinny jeans, smudged eyeliner, cropped leather jackets, beanies and practically anything from American Apparel. For Appleton, donning all of these on Everything I Know About Love was "a blast from the past."

"There were really iconic things that I did have, like the American Apparel disco trousers," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I put them on and I was like, 'You know what? I'd wear these out again.'"

photos
Every TV Show on Peacock

Siu was a lot less thrilled with the wardrobe. "I'm just gonna say it, I hate it," she said with a laugh. "I didn't really remember it because it didn't feel at the time like it was fashion, it just felt like clothes...But when we had to put on shorts and tights, I just wasn't a fan."

Simon Webb/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited

That's not to say she didn't enjoy the novelty of going back in time. "Nothing was flattering," Siu added, "but it was fun because it's very specific." 

Odoffin, meanwhile, had a very straightforward take. "Parachute dresses I loved in 2012," she told E! News. "I wear one in episode one that I love. And I love it. And that's all I have to say on that!"

Read on to get a glimpse at the very-2010s fashion of Everything I Know About Love, as well as details on how you can watch.

The Source Material

Everything I Know About Love is based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name. Originally published in 2018, the book is a sprawling journey that winds through the award-winning journalist's 20s and all of the relatable highs and lows she encounters along the way—think bad dates, career woes, loss, heartbreak, and most importantly, good friends. 

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
The Plot

Like Alderton's book, the TV series (which will be semi-fictionalized) is the ultimate love letter to friendship. Maggie and Birdy—who are based on Alderton and her real-life bestie—are at the center of the show, which is largely set in a house-share in London in 2012, where the pair lives with their university pals Amara and Nell. From there, the logline basically says it all: "Four friends. One story of great love. A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches—and surviving your twenties."

Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Cast

Emma Appleton plays Maggie; Bel Powley, Birdy; Marli Siu, Nell; and Aliyah Odoffin, Amara.

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
Meet Maggie

Maggie is an aspiring writer in her early 20s known for her chaotic, life-of-the-party personality. 

Where You've Seen Emma Appleton Before: The Witcher, Pistol, Traitors, Clique, The End of the F***ing World

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
Meet Birdy

Perhaps the most serious of the show's friend group, Birdy is fiercely loyal to her childhood BFF Maggie. However, their relationship becomes strained when Birdy gets her first serious boyfriend. 

Where You've Seen Bel Powley Before: The King of Staten Island, The Diary of a Teenage GirlThe Morning Show, A Royal Night Out, Carrie Pilby, Equals, White Boy Rick

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Meet Nell

A new teacher, Nell is stuck in a seemingly unhappy long-term relationship. 

Where You've Seen Marli Siu Before: Our Ladies, Anna and the Apocalypse, Run

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Meet Amara

Amara works in London's corporate world, but dreams of a career as a dancer.

Where You've Seen Aliyah Odoffin Before: Everything I Know About Love marks her television debut

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
The Production

Alderton was very involved with the adaptation process, writing the series and serving as an executive producer, while China Moo-Young directed.

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
The Episodes

Everything I Know About Love will consist of seven episodes in total. 

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
The Premiere Date

Everything I Know About Love premieres Thursday, Aug. 25 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

