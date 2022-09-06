Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Tells All on His Kiss With a Charter Guest

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen seems to have met someone who really floats his boat.

The stew immediately hit it off with Frank, one of the latest guests to board the superyacht. Fans have watched their flirtationship develop over multiple episodes, but not without apprehension, As chief stew Natasha Webb put it, "He cannot go any further than flirting, so they need to be careful. If the captain finds out, he could lose his job over this."

However, Kyle and Frank did go further than flirting on the Sept. 5 episode, as they shared their first kiss. Discussing his decision to pursue Frank, Kyle exclusively told E! News, "I'm in a situation where I could potentially have the love of my life—and this has never happened to me—do I want to explore it? Honestly, it'd be silly not to."

The two were thankfully off the boat enjoying a night out, but there's a big chance that Captain Sandy Yawn likely wouldn't approve of all the on-boat flirting that led the kiss.