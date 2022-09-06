Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Tells All on His Kiss With a Charter Guest

Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen seems to have met someone who really floats his boat.
The stew immediately hit it off with Frank, one of the latest guests to board the superyacht. Fans have watched their flirtationship develop over multiple episodes, but not without apprehension, As chief stew Natasha Webb put it, "He cannot go any further than flirting, so they need to be careful. If the captain finds out, he could lose his job over this."
However, Kyle and Frank did go further than flirting on the Sept. 5 episode, as they shared their first kiss. Discussing his decision to pursue Frank, Kyle exclusively told E! News, "I'm in a situation where I could potentially have the love of my life—and this has never happened to me—do I want to explore it? Honestly, it'd be silly not to."
The two were thankfully off the boat enjoying a night out, but there's a big chance that Captain Sandy Yawn likely wouldn't approve of all the on-boat flirting that led the kiss.
Still, Kyle didn't want to let the opportunity slip. "In the gay community," he said, "it's so difficult to find a partner because we are such a small community compared to the rest of the population around the world."
Kyle also reiterated the fact that he was indeed off-duty and out of uniform. "I kept my work priorities on the boat and I kept my personal life off," he said. "That's exactly what I do on a day-to-day basis."
Plus, even Kyle's fellow crew members were encouraging him to initiate a kiss with Frank. "They know I'm looking for love," he added, "and they're all just being as supportive as they can."
The drinks consumed during the group's night out certainly motivated Kyle's decision as well, although they may have killed some of the romance, as Kyle revealed he doesn't even remember the kiss. "I didn't feel anything at that point," he said, "because I was like seven tequilas down."
Will Captain Sandy have something to say if she gets word of the kiss? Stay tuned!
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock, where new episodes drop one week early on Mondays.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)