Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing

Days after Black Lightning actress Charlbi Dean passed away, her brother, Alex Jacobs, is disputing rumors surrounding her death.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 02, 2022 4:18 PMTags
CWCelebrities
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death

The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

"That is completely out of the question, from our point of view," he shared in an interview with Rolling Stone Aug. 31. "That's not the first bandwagon you need to jump on. I think that's completely ridiculous and extremely naïve."

Jacobs, 21, said Dean was staying in New York with her fiancé, Luke Volker, when she started feeling some "minor" symptoms, prompting her to ask Volker to accompany her to an emergency room, where she died a few hours later.

"This happened literally within the span of a day," Jacobs noted, "getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying, ‘Please take me to the hospital.'"

While Jacobs shared that the family is still not sure what happened, he said they "heard there was a viral infection in her lungs" and are awaiting Dean's official autopsy results.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

He also cited Dean needing her spleen removed following a 2009 car accident as a factor that may have contributed to her death after getting an infection.

"They removed her spleen," Jacobs told Rolling Stone. "It's involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do what happened. Her spleen not being there just added on to the reason why she perhaps couldn't fight it off."

Dean died on Aug. 29 at the age of 32 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. While the Elementary actress' family is trying to come to terms with this devastating loss, they want her to be remembered as the compassionate woman she was. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

The Biggest Bombshells From House of Hammer

"She was extremely caring and extremely loving, more than anyone I could have ever known," Jacobs told Rolling Stone. "She reminded us every day how much she loved us. She spoke to my mom every single day of her life. If the call ended, she'd call her back immediately and say I didn't get to say goodbye to you."

He added, "This is quite shocking for us right now, having something like that happen. She was really the glue that kept us together."

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

The Biggest Bombshells From House of Hammer

4

Camila Morrone Steps Out in Malibu After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

5

Jason Aldean Dropped by Publicist After Wife's Comments on Gender

Latest News

Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing

Exclusive

Your First Look at RHOA's Shady Season 14 Reunion Trailer

Update!

How to Tailgate in Style This Football Season

Timothée Chalamet Says It's "Tough to Be Alive" Due to Social Media

Teen Mom's Jade Cline and Boyfriend Sean Austin Are Engaged

RHOA: Looking Back at Marlo Hampton's First Season With a Peach

Jason Aldean Dropped by Publicist After Wife's Comments on Gender