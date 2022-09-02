Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shady Season 14 Reunion Trailer Will Make Your Head Spin

E! News has the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 trailer filled with tons of drama and jabs being thrown a mile per minute. Watch the dizzying preview.

This trailer is juicy—and we're not talking peaches.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's dramatic season 14 reunion.

Just seconds into the preview, every member of the cast—which includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross—is throwing jabs at one another at a rapid-fire pace as host Andy Cohen sits back and watches.

Once some semblance of order is restored, the RHOA ladies get into the nitty gritty of hashing out their beefs (and they do not hold back).

Drew tells Shereé, "I have Cash Apps from people wanting to send me sex tapes of you." An unbothered Shereé quips, "I would love to see that."

Shereé's good mood continues while discussing her new boyfriend following her messy breakup from ex Tyrone Gilliams. "What can you tell me about your new boo, he's like a 10 out of 10?" Andy asks. Before she can answer, Kenya chimes in, "I heard that D is a 10 out of 10!"

photos
Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 OMG Moments

Shereé continues to prove to be either the source or subject of much of the drama by later accusing Kandi of "talking about me every week on your show and I get it because I'm good click bait," to which Kandi replies, "You think I needed you for click bait?!"

Shereé is then the subject of plastic surgery accusations from Drew, who says, "You've had your breasts done, your booty." Shereé fires back, "My booty? Bitch, you crazy, this is all natural honey. Squats not shots, honey."

Speaking of keeping it real, Kenya jabs Marlo for not being authentic, telling her, "Everything about you is fake, Marlo. Your name is not even your real name, Latoya Hutchinson."

The Housewives continue firing shots at a mile per minute as Sanya and Drew's season 14 feud wages on. "You've only been able to accomplish mediocrity at best," Sanya says to her former friend. Ouch.

See all the drama to come—including the Househusbands joining the conversation—in the head-spinning trailer above.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale airs Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The three-part reunion begins Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m.

Get a closer look at the glamorous reunion looks below.

Bravo
RHOA Cast

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's three-part reunion begins Sunday, Sept. 11. Get an up-close look at the stunning peach-themed gowns below.

Bravo Insider
Kandi Burruss

Dress: Matopeda Atelier; tailoring: EvL. Elle; jewelry: Sorrelli; shoes: René Caovilla; hair: Jodie Rowlands; makeup: Lashonte Pippins; styling: Jami Zeigler.

Bravo Insider
Shereé Whitfield

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: Ascot Diamonds Atlanta; shoes: René Caovilla; hair: Sebastian Anderson; makeup: Me'Chele Daves; styling: Shereé Whitfield; lashes: Pamper Me Prissy.

Bravo Insider
Kenya Moore

Dress: Azzi & Osta; jewelry: personal collection; shoes: Andrea Wazen; makeup: George Miguel Arnone.

Bravo Insider
Marlo Hampton

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane; shoes: Tom Ford; hair: Jason Scott; makeup: Latisha Chancey; creative director: Justin Perry.

Bravo Insider
Sanya Richards-Ross

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: April Ellerbe; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Theo Barrett; makeup: Yeika Glow; styling: Ryan Christopher.

Bravo Insider
Drew Sidora

Dress: Riley Knoxx Couture; jewelry: Swarovski; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Devonte Averett; makeup: Shadlen Hardemon (Freedom); styling: Jeremy.

