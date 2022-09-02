The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shady Season 14 Reunion Trailer Will Make Your Head Spin

Watch : Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

This trailer is juicy—and we're not talking peaches.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's dramatic season 14 reunion.

Just seconds into the preview, every member of the cast—which includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross—is throwing jabs at one another at a rapid-fire pace as host Andy Cohen sits back and watches.

Once some semblance of order is restored, the RHOA ladies get into the nitty gritty of hashing out their beefs (and they do not hold back).

Drew tells Shereé, "I have Cash Apps from people wanting to send me sex tapes of you." An unbothered Shereé quips, "I would love to see that."

Shereé's good mood continues while discussing her new boyfriend following her messy breakup from ex Tyrone Gilliams. "What can you tell me about your new boo, he's like a 10 out of 10?" Andy asks. Before she can answer, Kenya chimes in, "I heard that D is a 10 out of 10!"